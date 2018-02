9th Circ. Won't Revive Lab Vendor's RICO Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:34 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel Tuesday declined to revive a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit against the owners of health care vendor and bookkeeping company North American Health Care, saying that Diagnostic Laboratories did not properly allege that they perpetrated multiple schemes or that they defrauded any vendors.



In an unpublished, unanimous decision, the panel rejected Diagnostic Laboratories’ argument that it sufficiently pled a RICO scheme conducted by John Sorensen and Timothy Paulsen, in which North American Health Care defrauded vendors they were about to...

To view the full article, register now.