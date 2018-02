Rothstein Slams Feds' Try To Rescind Reduced Sentence Bid

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 9:58 PM EST) -- Convicted Ponzi schemer Scott Rothstein has urged a Florida federal court to deny prosecutors' request to withdraw a motion they filed supporting a reduction of his 50-year sentence for his $1.2 billion scam, saying the government failed to back its assertion that he violated his plea deal.



Prosecutors told the court in September that since filing the June 2011 motion, in which they had asked that a judge reduce Rothstein's sentence because of his help bringing down others involved in the scheme, they have learned that...

