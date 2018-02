Circle K Training Videos Infringe Copyright, Suit Says

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 3:59 PM EST) -- Convenience store giant Circle K Stores Inc. on Tuesday was hit with a copyright infringement suit by a company that makes employee training videos for allegedly copying and distributing several videos to stores nationwide as part of mandatory training.



Washington-based Media Partners Corp. said that Circle K, a subsidiary of the retail and convenience store operator Couche-Tard U.S. Inc., knowingly copied up to four of its training videos. It has allegedly used the videos since at least 2013 at more than 4,000 company-owned stores and 700...

