Act Now On Gender Gap, Top Lawmaker Warns Financial Firms

Law360, London (February 15, 2018, 12:04 AM GMT) -- A key U.K. parliamentary committee on Thursday said it has written to more than major 30 financial services firms asking why they have not signed up for a government-backed initiative to boost female leadership positions.



The chairwoman of the House of Commons Treasury Committee, Nicky Morgan, asked banks, insurers and other firms whether they will be signing up to the Women in Finance Charter campaign — and, if not, why they have not done so. They have until Friday to respond.



The campaign urges companies to...

To view the full article, register now.