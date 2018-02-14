Norwest Grabs $1.5B For Its Largest-Ever PE Fund

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 12:40 PM EST) -- Norwest Venture Partners said Wednesday its latest and largest-ever investment fund raised $1.5 billion from investors as the private equity firm continues to target companies in the consumer, enterprise and health care sectors.



According to the Palo Alto, California-headquartered firm, Norwest Venture Partners XIV LP will be used to make a variety of investments, from seed round to late-stage funding and in both disruptive and well-established entities.



“Our success is predicated on building deep and trusted relationships with passionate entrepreneurs and helping them on their journeys...

