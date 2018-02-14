Nektar Inks $1.85B Bristol-Myers Cancer Drug Collaboration
According to the joint announcement, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has agreed to pay Nektar $1 billion in cash and buy $850 million worth of Nektar shares at $102.60 a piece. Nektar could also pocket roughly $1.78 billion in development, regulatory and sales milestones, the announcement added.
The companies said they will split global profits for the therapy,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login