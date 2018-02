Seyfarth Shaw, Bryan Cave Steer Cars.com's $165M Purchase

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 5:18 PM EST) -- Cars.com has agreed to acquire two digital solutions companies that will broaden the services offered to its more than 20,000 dealer clients across the nation, in a $165 million deal guided by Seyfarth Shaw LLP and Bryan Cave LLP, the company said Wednesday.



The transaction with privately held Dealer Inspire and Launch Digital Marketing calls for Cars.com to pay $165 million in cash at the closing of the deal, which is expected to occur in February, the statement said. The deal also provides for Cars.com to potentially pay...

