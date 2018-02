EU Clears Northrop's $9.2B Acquisition Of Orbital

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 4:05 PM EST) -- The European Commission has cleared Northrop Grumman Corp.’s bid to acquire defense technology services company Orbital ATK Inc. for $7.8 billion in cash and $1.4 billion in debt, saying the proposed deal raises no competition concerns because the companies are involved in different product markets.



The regulator said Monday that it has approved Northrop’s plan to take sole control over Orbital, which was originally announced in September. The transaction satisfies the EU Merger Regulation because the companies deal in different products, the European Commission said, noting...

