Diaz Reus Adds RE, White Collar Attys In Miami, Bogota

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 3:24 PM EST) -- Diaz Reus & Targ LLP has added real estate attorney Alexandre Ballerini as a partner in its Miami office and white collar crime specialist Javier Coronado as an associate lawyer in Bogota, Colombia, the firm announced Tuesday.



Ballerini, who for the past five years has run his own law firm in Miami Beach, focuses his practice on complex real estate transactions, sales of businesses or business assets and corporate governance and compliance, according to Diaz Reus. He also helps high-net-worth clients with estate planning and asset...

