Legal Tech Download: A Hackathon And Alternative Brands

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 4:36 PM EST) -- The world of legal technology is quickly evolving, with new products coming to market in rapid succession.



Recent developments include an upcoming legal hackathon, the publication of an index that measures the power of alternative legal service providers’ brands, and a new analytics tool from Littler that helps corporations assess pay equity risks.



Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal tech.



Global Legal Hackathon



Preparation for the Global Legal Hackathon, launched in December, is underway at law schools, law firms, in-house legal departments, legal...

To view the full article, register now.