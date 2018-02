NJ Utility Can't Arbitrate Solar Row With Blackstone Unit

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Wednesday said a utility affiliate could not force arbitration of its dispute with a company backed by private equity firm Blackstone under a purported contract for the $17.1 million sale of solar renewable energy credits, finding the parties never entered into a binding agreement.



The three-judge appellate panel upheld a trial court ruling denying PSEG Energy Resources & Trade LLC's bid to compel arbitration of its claims against Onyx Renewable Partners LP, saying contract documents were never executed and rejecting...

