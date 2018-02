Ameren Loses Bid To Hike Returns From $1.6B Grid Projects

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 4:11 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday rejected an Ameren Corp. unit's request to boost investor returns for Illinois and Missouri portions of a transmission project that carry a $1.6 billion price tag, saying the pieces are nearly complete and Ameren hasn't shown their remaining risks and challenges warrant higher returns.



Ameren Transmission Co., through a December tariff filing made by regional grid operator Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc., asked FERC to let it collect a transmission rate perk in the form of increasing an incentive on...

