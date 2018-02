Texas Justices Asked To Step Into Trade Secrets Row

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:55 PM EST) -- Terra Energy Partners LLC asked the Texas Supreme Court on Monday to force Sanchez Oil & Gas Corp. to identify the trade secrets it says Terra misappropriated, arguing that its competitor is using a "data dump" to force Terra into a costly through thousands of pages of trade documents.



In a petition for writ of mandamus, Terra and three of its employees who were hired away from Sanchez — B.J. Reynolds, Mark Mewshaw and Wes Hobbs — told the court that even after Sanchez conducted “extensive discovery,”...

To view the full article, register now.