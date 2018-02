Facing Cuts, NLRB Tells Field Offices To Tighten Belts

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 5:23 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board has urged regional offices to curtail unnecessary administrative expenditures amid budgetary cutbacks, according to a memo issued Tuesday, one day after the Trump administration proposed slicing the agency’s 2019 budget by about 9 percent from its fiscal 2017 level.



In light of the budget constraints, the regional offices were instructed to implement various cost-cutting measures that were approved by a working group in fiscal 2017 and recently approved by the board, according to the memo authored by Beth Tursell, associate to...

