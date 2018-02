Things To Know About The New Rail, Trucking Agency Chiefs

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 7:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed U.S. Department of Transportation nominees late Tuesday, including the heads of the nation's rail safety regulator and the nation's commercial motor vehicle safety regulator, filling key leadership positions amid heightened safety concerns following several high-profile accidents.



In a voice vote, the Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's picks of Ronald L. Batory as administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration and Raymond Martinez as administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Adam Sullivan was also confirmed to serve as the DOT's assistant secretary...

