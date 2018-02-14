Early Duties Issued On Chinese Cast Iron Soil Pipe Fittings

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday announced that imports of cast iron soil pipe fittings from China have been sold at less than fair value in the U.S. market, pegging the goods with tariffs ranging from 68.37 percent to 109.95 percent.



Commerce’s International Trade Administration found that preliminary anti-dumping margins of 68.37 percent and 78.86 percent should apply to Shanxi Xuanshi Industrial Group Co. Ltd. and Wor-Biz Trading Co. Ltd., respectively. Commerce has also preliminarily assigned to the China-wide entity Sibo International Ltd. a dumping...

