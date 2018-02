Army Electronic Warfare Unit Head Gets Nom To Lead NSA

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:37 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has nominated the head of the U.S. Army’s electronic warfare unit to lead the National Security Agency, as well as the U.S. Cyber Command, according to a Tuesday tweet by the White House’s cybersecurity coordinator.



Lt. Gen. Paul M. Nakasone has been tapped to serve as the director of the NSA and commander of Cybercom, White House cybersecurity coordinator Rob Joyce tweeted Tuesday, saying the position will earn the current commanding general for U.S. Army Cyber Command his fourth star.



Joyce called Nakasone...

