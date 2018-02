Orthodontist Says Supply Co. Can't Keep Stalling €3.9M Award

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:00 PM EST) -- A French orthodontist blasted an orthodontic supply manufacturer’s request for more time to respond to a petition to confirm an arbitration award of €3.9 million ($4.9 million) plus fees, costs and interest stemming from their failed relationship, telling a Wisconsin federal court Tuesday that the company has repeatedly sought to avoid paying.



Dr. Patrick Curiel urged the court not to extend American Orthodontics Corp.’s time to respond to his Jan. 19 petition seeking to confirm a Canadian arbitration award of €3.9 million, pre- and post-award interest,...

