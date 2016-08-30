Athenahealth Must Face Fired Worker's Claims

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 7:35 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday rejected Athenahealth’s bid to duck a former employee’s claim that it wrongfully discharged her for refusing to misappropriate another company’s intellectual property, but freed it from some of her other allegations.



U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton partially granted Athenahealth Inc.’s motions to dismiss counterclaims asserted by former senior growth analytics and operations associate Lauren May in a lawsuit it originally brought against her for allegedly failing to return a company laptop containing confidential information upon her termination.



In particular,...

