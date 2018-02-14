GSA Awards 81 Small Businesses Places On $15B IT Deal

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 7:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. General Services Administration has awarded slots on its massive Alliant information technology services contract to 81 small businesses, allowing them to compete for up to $15 billion in orders over a decade, it announced Wednesday.



The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity Alliant 2 small business governmentwide acquisition contract, or GWAC, is intended to enable federal agencies to use a standard, streamlined process to purchase customized IT services and service-based solutions, according to the GSA.



“The award of the Alliant 2 Small Business contract is a...

