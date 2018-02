South Africa Accuses Regional Airline Of Predatory Pricing

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:57 PM EST) -- South African competition regulators announced charges Wednesday against a regional airline that connects small towns with larger cities and is now accused of charging “predatory” and “excessive” rates that were dropped when competition appeared, only to be quickly yanked back up when that competition ended.



South Africa’s Competition Commission said it had referred SA Airlink (Pty) Ltd. to its Competition Tribunal, where the airline will face charges that could come with administrative penalties of up to one-tenth of its annual income. Airlink allegedly abused its market...

To view the full article, register now.