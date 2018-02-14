HHS Fines Co. That Left HIPAA Medical Records In Dumpster

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 7:05 PM EST) -- A court-appointed receiver for an insolvent Illinois company that left sensitive medical data in an unlocked dumpster agreed Wednesday to pay $100,000 to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for breaching federal privacy laws.



FileFax Inc., which stored and delivered medical records covered by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Privacy Rule, dissolved in August 2017 amid investigations from HHS’ civil rights office and the Illinois State Attorney General. But the fact that the company no longer exists did not stop HHS from hashing...

