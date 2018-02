Trump Budget Cuts To Tribal Programs 'Untenable': NCAI Prez

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:35 PM EST) -- The National Congress of Indians on Wednesday opposed President Donald Trump’s proposed 2019 budget, with the group’s president saying in a statement that the “untenable cuts” to tribal programs included in the budget undermined the government’s treaty and trust duties to tribes.



NCAI President Jefferson Keel, speaking for the group’s executive committee, said in the statement that the proposed budget would slash the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ budget by about 15 percent, including “unconscionable reductions” to environmental protection, housing, education, law enforcement and court programs, among...

