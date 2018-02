Statoil Unit Owes No Damages In W.Va. Drilling Contract Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 6:08 PM EST) -- A West Virginia federal judge on Wednesday ruled that a Statoil ASA unit doesn't have to pay damages from a breach of a contractual obligation to start drilling gas wells on property atop the Marcellus Shale, saying the property owner hadn't shown it suffered any damages as a result.



In a long-running dispute that featured an initial summary judgment in favor of Statoil USA Onshore Properties Inc. that was reversed and remanded by the Fourth Circuit and a bench trial last July, U.S. District Judge Irene...

To view the full article, register now.