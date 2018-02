Shell's Hydro-Battery Project Hit With Tribes' FERC Protest

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 6:12 PM EST) -- The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in Washington filed a protest with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday, saying it had concerns about the potential impact of Shell’s proposed hydro-battery project on cultural resources and the environment.



The CTCR said the project is proposed near the 1.3-million-acre Colville Reservation and that concerns expressed about the project to the company have not been sufficiently studied, nor has the company been fully responsive to the tribe. According to the CTCR, FERC should not issue a permit...

To view the full article, register now.