Credit Suisse Targeted In FCPA Probe Over Asia Hiring

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 9:44 PM EST) -- Credit Suisse Group AG revealed Wednesday that it is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for possible violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in relation to the bank's hiring practices in Asia.



The revelation came in Credit Suisse's 2017 fourth-quarter earnings release under the heading "litigation matters."



The one-paragraph disclosure said the bank is responding to requests from U.S. authorities regarding its hiring practices in the Asia-Pacific region "and, in particular, whether Credit Suisse hired referrals...

To view the full article, register now.