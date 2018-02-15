Expert Analysis

How Natural Experiments Can Help In Estimating Damages

By Niall MacMenamin February 15, 2018, 11:40 AM EST

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 11:40 AM EST) -- Damages experts routinely attempt to establish causality between the allegedly wrongful conduct and the quantity of damages asserted.[1] Establishing such a causal link can be one of the most challenging aspects of an economist’s assignment.

Fortunately, increasing volumes of real-world data — including transactions, industry information and other data sources — are available to the damages expert. Availability of these data allow a variety of approaches to estimating damages that would be unavailable with limited information.

This article provides an overview of natural experiments — based...
