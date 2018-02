5th Circ. Affirms $81M Damages In Citgo Spill Row

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 6:50 PM EST) -- Citgo Petroleum Corp. lost its bid to overturn an $81 million Clean Water Act penalty tied to a 2006 oil spill when a split Fifth Circuit found Wednesday the Louisiana district court hadn't erred in calculating how the oil company could have prevented the damage.



Both Citgo and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had appealed then-U.S. District Judge Richard T. Haik's December 2015 decision that Citgo should pay a total $81 million penalty following a spill at its Lake Charles, Louisiana, plant, with the former arguing...

