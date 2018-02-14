Name Partner's Son Forged To Steal $827K From Pa. Firm
Pittsburgh resident Anthony Calaiaro, 34, entered the guilty plea to one count of bank fraud before U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone, according to U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Anthony Calaiaro is the son of partner Donald Calaiaro.
According to the indictment from January 2017, Anthony...
