Name Partner's Son Forged To Steal $827K From Pa. Firm

By Dan Packel

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- A former office manager and son of a name partner at Pittsburgh bankruptcy firm Calaiaro Valencik pled guilty in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday to using forgery to plunder more than $827,000 from the firm’s accounts.

Pittsburgh resident Anthony Calaiaro, 34, entered the guilty plea to one count of bank fraud before U.S. District Judge David S. Cercone, according to U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Anthony Calaiaro is the son of partner Donald Calaiaro.

According to the indictment from January 2017, Anthony...
