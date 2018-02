Bilateral Safe Harbors Uncertain Under OECD, Economist Says

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 7:54 PM EST) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s language for curbing international tax avoidance could be preventing countries from agreeing on bilateral safe harbors that would prescribe simple transfer pricing rules for multinational corporations, an economist said at a panel on Thursday.



Part of the OECD’s effort to set an international standard for tax authorities includes publishing guidance on transfer pricing, or the way businesses charge related companies for goods and services. In 2013, the organization issued updated guidelines that included sample memoranda of understanding that countries...

To view the full article, register now.