Mass. City Sues 3M, Tyco Over Water Contaminated By Foam

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:35 PM EST) -- A western Massachusetts city hit 3M, Chemguard Inc. and Tyco Fire Products LP with a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday, claiming a fire suppression foam manufactured by the chemical companies contaminated soil and groundwater, shutting down city wells and potentially exposing residents to a higher risk of cancer and other diseases.



The city of Westfield’s complaint says 3M Co. supplied a fire suppression foam with two chemicals for fire training, perfluorooctanesulfonic acid and perfluorooctanoic acid, that it knew for decades posed a significant health risk to...

