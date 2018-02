Ugg Maker Says Walmart, Clothing Designer Selling Knockoffs

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 11:12 PM EST) -- Deckers Outdoor Corp., the company behind Ugg boots, sued Walmart Inc. and Reliable Knitting Works in California federal court on Wednesday, alleging they’ve infringed on Deckers’ trademark and patent by selling counterfeit versions of its “Bailey Button” boot.



The suit alleges Reliable Knitting’s “Muk Luks” brand of boots copies Ugg’s Bailey Button design, and that Walmart sold the shoes at stores across the country. Both boots are suede, and have curved, overlapping panels on the side with exposed fleece lining that are secured with buttons. That...

