Expert Analysis

How Corporate Policyholders Can Prepare For Earthquakes

By Micah Skidmore February 15, 2018, 3:50 PM EST

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 3:50 PM EST) -- At the close of 2017, two geophysicists from the University of Colorado at Boulder and the University of Montana presented a study correlating seismic activity with the velocity of the earth’s rotation.[1] According to Dr. Roger Bilham and Dr. Rebecca Bendick, even minute changes in the earth’s rotational speed can affect the shape of the earth and the contraction or other movement of tectonic plates, giving rise to earthquakes.[2] As earth’s rotation has slowed in recent years, some predict that 2018 will see a significant increase...
