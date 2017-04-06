Montblanc Wins $32M Default Judgment Against Counterfeiter

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has awarded Montblanc-Simplo GmbH $32.15 million in its suit alleging a website operator violated trademark laws by selling counterfeit Montblanc products, granting default judgment to the German luxury goods company after the accused web user never responded to the complaint.



Miroslav Ilnitskiy, identified after Montblanc’s investigator purchased counterfeit products through montblancua.com, was fined $2 million in Monday’s order for each of the 16 instances Montblanc identified as trademark violations under the Anticounterfeiting Consumer Protection Act, as well as an additional $150,000 for violations...

