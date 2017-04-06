Montblanc Wins $32M Default Judgment Against Counterfeiter

By RJ Vogt

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge has awarded Montblanc-Simplo GmbH $32.15 million in its suit alleging a website operator violated trademark laws by selling counterfeit Montblanc products, granting default judgment to the German luxury goods company after the accused web user never responded to the complaint.

Miroslav Ilnitskiy, identified after Montblanc’s investigator purchased counterfeit products through montblancua.com, was fined $2 million in Monday’s order for each of the 16 instances Montblanc identified as trademark violations under the Anticounterfeiting Consumer Protection Act, as well as an additional $150,000 for violations...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Montblanc-Simplo GmbH v. The Internet Domain Names identified on Schedule A (FILED UNDER SEAL) et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-00415

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Judge

Leonie M. Brinkema

Date Filed

April 6, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular