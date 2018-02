NuVasive Says Rival Hired Key Workers, Copied Spine System

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 11:12 PM EST) -- NuVasive Inc. alleged a competitor engaged in a coordinated effort to rip off its entire spinal surgery system, hiring former executives who worked on the technology and then devising a system that closely mimicked it, according to an infringement suit entered in California federal court Wednesday.



NuVasive said it created a method for fusing vertebral discs that solved a nerve damage problem, only to have struggling competitor Alphatec Holdings Inc. step in, hire some of its key employees including those named as inventors on its patents,...

To view the full article, register now.