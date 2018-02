Ex-Tribal Health Clinic CFO Gets 1 Year For Wire Fraud

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 2:52 PM EST) -- A Montana federal judge has given a former chief financial officer of a Chippewa Cree Tribe health clinic a prison sentence of a year and a day for using her position to bypass a loan program to give herself thousands of dollars in loans, the federal government announced Wednesday.



In addition to the prison time, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris also sentenced Montana resident Kathy Ann Sutherland — who had worked at the tribe's Rocky Boy Health Clinic — to two years' supervised release, and ordered...

