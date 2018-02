JP Morgan Beats Investor Suit Over Mutual Fund Fees

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:16 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge granted J.P. Morgan an early exit Wednesday from a proposed shareholder action over allegedly excessive fees charged to investors in one of its mutual funds, dismissing the case after finding the investor failed to show the fund's rates were disproportionately high.



J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. moved to toss the suit in June, arguing shareholder Joan Pirundini used unfair comparisons to allege the .72 percent annual fee charged by the bank’s U.S. Large Cap Core Plus Fund was “eye-popping.”



U.S. District Judge...

