King & Spalding Nabs BLP Corporate Crime Chief In London

Law360, London (February 15, 2018, 3:57 PM GMT) -- King & Spalding LLP is expanding its white-collar crime practice in London with the hire of former Berwin Leighton Paisner LLP corporate crime head Aaron Stephens, the law firm said on Thursday.



Stephens joins the firm’s special matters and government investigations team, which was founded by former U.S. Attorney General Griffin Bell. He leaves his role as head of corporate crime and investigations at Berwin, where he represented individuals and firms under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Serious Fraud Office.



During his time at...

