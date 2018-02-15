King & Spalding Nabs BLP Corporate Crime Chief In London
Stephens joins the firm’s special matters and government investigations team, which was founded by former U.S. Attorney General Griffin Bell. He leaves his role as head of corporate crime and investigations at Berwin, where he represented individuals and firms under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Serious Fraud Office.
During his time at...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login