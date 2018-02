EU Initiates 8-Month Audit Of Members’ VAT Practices

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:06 PM EST) -- The European Commission launched an eight-month compliance check of value-added tax refunds to European Union businesses on Wednesday to assess whether member countries are conforming to EU law and case law of the European Court of Justice.



As part of the commission’s effort to ease businesses' administrative burden and move toward a single European VAT regime, the compliance initiative will scrutinize tax provisions in all EU countries to ensure that refund procedures do not overly encumber EU businesses seeking to recover VAT credits in their home...

To view the full article, register now.