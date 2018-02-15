Pa. Justices Snub Patient's Appeal Over Brain Hemorrhage
A one-page order on Wednesday denying the appeal bid leaves standing a decision by the state’s Superior Court that an expert report submitted on behalf of plaintiff Ronald Russell had failed to explain whether recommending such tests was within the standard of care recognized by a reasonable segment of the medical community.
The justices did not comment...
