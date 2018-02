Co. Can't Dodge Liability For Worker's Finger Amputation

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 4:47 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state judge is refusing to allow Carpenter Technology Corp. to dodge liability under a workers’ compensation law provision for an accident in which an employee at a subsidiary company lost two fingers in a spinning lathe.



Judge Frederica Massiah-Jackson in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas said that a provision of the state’s Workers’ Compensation Act allowing employers to avoid civil liability for accidents that result in benefit payouts did not apply to Carpenter because it did not directly employ victim Jeremy Slifko....

