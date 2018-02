Puerto Rico Electric Co. Denied Bid For Emergency Loan

Law360, New York (February 15, 2018, 11:12 PM EST) -- Access to electricity in Puerto Rico may be in short-term peril after a New York federal judge on Thursday denied the territory’s insolvent power utility access to $1 billion in emergency financing offered by the island’s central government, finding the superpriority lien attached to the loan unjustified.



The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority is expected to make a “far more robust effort” to secure emergency funding without terms that give the lending entity or group a lien with peak priority status over other secured creditors, U.S....

