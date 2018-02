SG Asks High Court To Hold Off On Arizona DACA Case

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:19 PM EST) -- Solicitor General Noel Francisco on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to review a case concerning whether Arizona may deny issuing driver’s licenses to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals participants, saying a related case would be a better vehicle to settle the matter.



The high court should review a related case that directly challenges a U.S. Department of Homeland Security decision to rescind the program before subsequently ruling accordingly in the instant case, which does not directly challenge DACA’s legality, Francisco told the justices....

