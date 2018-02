Golub Capital Sinks $270M Into Radiology Co.’s Calif. Growth

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 12:46 PM EST) -- Golub Capital said Thursday it will provide a $270 million loan to support private equity-backed Radiology Partners' overall growth and recent expansion into California with the company’s acquisition of a 99-physician practice in the state.



The $270 million delayed draw term loan is part of a so-called Golub Capital One-Loan Debt, or GOLD, facility and raises the total amount in Radiology Partners’ facility to $1 billion, Golub said.



The loan will be used to help finance the deal for Renaissance Imaging Medical Associates, which does business...

