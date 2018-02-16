HKIAC Launches Initiative To Support Women In Arbitration

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 4:17 PM EST) -- The Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre has launched an initiative aimed at supporting women in China involved in international arbitration and related practice areas, the institution’s latest effort to bolster gender equality since signing an international pledge in 2016.



The institution announced the Women In Arbitration initiative Wednesday, explaining that the program will give members a chance to discuss issues, network and develop the next generation of female arbitration practitioners.



The initiative kicks off with an event on March 8, International Women’s Day. Female professionals from...

