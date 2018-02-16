HKIAC Launches Initiative To Support Women In Arbitration
The institution announced the Women In Arbitration initiative Wednesday, explaining that the program will give members a chance to discuss issues, network and develop the next generation of female arbitration practitioners.
The initiative kicks off with an event on March 8, International Women’s Day. Female professionals from...
