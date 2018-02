Aruba Share Payout Cut 30% In $2.8B HP Tie-up Appraisal

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 2:39 PM EST) -- Hedge fund investors lost big Thursday in a Delaware Chancery Court appraisal lawsuit that challenged the $2.8 billion price Hewlett-Packard Co. paid for Aruba Networks Inc. in 2015, when a judge pegged the fair value 30 percent lower than the acquisition payout.



Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, in a 129-page opinion, found that stockholders who held out and sued for a better deal should get $17.13 per share rather than the $24.67 actual payout or the $19.75 per share that Aruba later proposed in response to...

