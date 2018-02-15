Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

By Aebra Coe
Law360 (February 15, 2018, 5:18 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP secured the top legal lions spot this week with a win for GrubHub in a bellwether case over how its meal delivery drivers should be categorized, while Reed Smith LLP ended up on the legal lambs list after a federal jury found the law firm's client, Bank of America, illegally blacklisted and defamed a former client manager when it listed her with a fraud reporting agency.
Legal Lions
A California federal judge ruling in a bellwether case concerning the rights of...
To view the full article, register now.