Hospital Workers Win Less Back-Pay Than Sought At NLRB

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge ordered a New Jersey hospital to pay a total of about $60,000 to a dozen workers who lost their jobs when it closed its obstetrics unit, paying the workers a fraction of the more than $300,000 the NLRB’s general counsel had sought over the hospital’s failure to negotiate the closure with a union.



Judge Arthur Amchan said five Memorial Hospital of Salem County workers were owed only two weeks of pay because they had declined transfers to “substantially similar” jobs...

