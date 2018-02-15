Stroock Adds Kasowitz Benson Restructuring Star In NY
Fliman has experience working with debtors, creditors, boards, asset purchasers and shareholders, Stroock said, and will continue that work, including his subspecialty in litigation.
Stroock financial restructuring chair Kris Hansen called Fliman “a talented advocate and a skilled tactician” in a statement Thursday. Fliman “adds depth and a recognized brand, especially to our...
