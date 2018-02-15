Stroock Adds Kasowitz Benson Restructuring Star In NY

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 3:44 PM EST) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP has picked up restructuring expert Daniel Fliman from Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, Stroock & Stroock said Thursday, to join its 15-partner financial restructuring group in New York.



Fliman has experience working with debtors, creditors, boards, asset purchasers and shareholders, Stroock said, and will continue that work, including his subspecialty in litigation.



Stroock financial restructuring chair Kris Hansen called Fliman “a talented advocate and a skilled tactician” in a statement Thursday. Fliman “adds depth and a recognized brand, especially to our...

