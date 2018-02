Mining Co. Wants $6.9M Award Confirmed After No-Show

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 5:32 PM EST) -- A Liberian mining company urged a Virginia federal court on Wednesday to enter a default judgment confirming a $6.9 million arbitral award issued in a dispute over an earthworks project at a gold mine, arguing that the other company never responded to court proceedings.



In all, Bea Mountain Mining Corp. told the court that the amount in controversy is a little more than $10.7 million, plus interest, a sum that includes the legal costs a tribunal ordered Seychelles-based International Construction & Engineering to pay for delaying earthwork at...

To view the full article, register now.